Desert Healthcare District Board of Directors to vote on $1-billion Tenet lease proposal in Special Meeting Tuesday night

Desert Healthcare District and Foundation board members are set to vote on a $1 billion lease proposal tonight, after they agreed to add a resolution to their August 6th meeting agenda. The meeting is open to the public, and will be taking place at 5:30 p.m. inside the University of California Riverside Palm Desert Campus, in the Building B Auditorium on 75080 Frank Sinatra Drive.

The board will vote whether or not to include Tenet's proposal on the ballot for voters to decide come November 5.

The decision to add the resolution was made last Thursday at a community meeting that allowed the public to weigh in on the 30-year lease extension.

Tenet's new proposal outlines their payments to the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation totaling approximately $1 billion in investments, including $650 million dollars in lease payments alone.

A prevalent point of contention at last week's meeting was the non-compete clause that's written into Tenet's lease proposal. Several dozen Desert Care Network employees attended the meeting, showing their support for Tenet's ownership of the District.

If Tenet's new lease agreement is passed by voters it will lead to their full ownership of Desert Regional Medical Center by 2057.

This meeting is handicapped-accessible. In lieu of attending the meeting in person, members of the public can participate by webinar using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84880100642?pwd=Rs0yKYmgxEK3bVyQ3Ye8KbQSjBvUdI.1

Webinar ID: 848 8010 0642

Passcode: 373979



Members of the public can also participate by telephone, using the following dial in information:

(669) 900-6833 or Toll Free (833) 548-0282

Webinar ID: 848 8010 0642

Passcode: 373979



You may also email ahayles@dhcd.org with your public comment no later than 4 p.m., Tuesday,

08/06