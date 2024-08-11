Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs relocates Splash House guests after AC outage

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs relocated several guests from its Splash House event on Saturday following an air conditioning outage that left some rooms uncomfortably hot.

A spokesperson for the resort said:

"Unfortunately, we have had an issue with our air conditioning, primarily contained to one of our eight buildings. We are working diligently to correct the situation. In the meantime, we have been working closely with Tyler and the Splash House team to ensure guest's comfort and satisfaction. We have relocated a small number of guests to nearby resorts, but the majority of our guests are enjoying the great weekend."

One guest said her group was moved to a different hotel, along with about 25 other rooms.

Stay with News Channel 3 to find out what led to the broken air conditioning.