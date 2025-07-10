New PSUSD Superintendent talks about visions for the district’s future

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- A new chapter is underway at Palm Springs unified school district with the arrival of new Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with Dr. Funchess Thursday about his vision for the district's future.

Funchess emerged as the top choice in a nationwide search that included over 30 applicants. He's also the district's first African American superintendent. He says his goals are to build student confidence and raise academic achievement.

Dr. Funchess says, "My job is to make sure that I gather all the different voices, the diversity in palm springs unified and create a shared vision for the future. a shared vision that encompasses the goals and aspirations of our young people, of their parents, our staff and educators, and map out what an innovative and excellent future looks like."

Funchess becomes superintendent, following the retirement of Dr. Tony Signoret.

The district's first day of school is August 6.