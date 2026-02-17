Skip to Content
News Headlines

Kraken prospect David Goyette suspended 20 games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy

By
New
Published 10:07 AM

SEATTLE, Wash. (KESQ) Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the American Hockey League and Professional Hockey Players’ Association Performance Enhancing Substance Program, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Goyette, a forward currently playing in the Kraken’s development system, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to a statement released by Seattle general manager Jason Botterill.

“Earlier today we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” Botterill said. “We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David.”

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.