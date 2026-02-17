Kraken prospect David Goyette suspended 20 games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy
SEATTLE, Wash. (KESQ) Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the American Hockey League and Professional Hockey Players’ Association Performance Enhancing Substance Program, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Goyette, a forward currently playing in the Kraken’s development system, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to a statement released by Seattle general manager Jason Botterill.
“Earlier today we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” Botterill said. “We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David.”