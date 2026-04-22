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Festival Hero: Local bee remover keeps festival goers safe

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:51 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Lance Davis, a well known local bee remover, has been keeping Coachella and Stage Coach festival goers safe from bees. He specializes in the safe removal of bees, without harming or killing them. He's most known for handling a bee invasion at the BNP Paribas Open in 2024, where he also assured tennis star Carlos Alcaraz the bees would not interfere with the match.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Davis on his process.

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Daniella Lake

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