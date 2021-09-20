Splash House, Goldenvoice announce ‘Desert Air’ in December

Surviving Festival Season



"Something new is arriving December 10-11," according to music festival organizers Goldenvoice and Splash House.

Here's what's coming: Desert Air.

Organizers call it "a dance weekend getaway under the desert sky – hosting two intimate days of world-class underground dance music amongst the historic aircrafts of the Palm Springs Air Museum."

A stage is planned to be set "directly on the tarmac with the beauty and magnetism of the desert in winter."

Passes go on sale on September 24. Organizers are requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

More information from Desert Air Fest organizers: