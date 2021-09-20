Splash House, Goldenvoice announce ‘Desert Air’ in December
"Something new is arriving December 10-11," according to music festival organizers Goldenvoice and Splash House.
Here's what's coming: Desert Air.
Organizers call it "a dance weekend getaway under the desert sky – hosting two intimate days of world-class underground dance music amongst the historic aircrafts of the Palm Springs Air Museum."
A stage is planned to be set "directly on the tarmac with the beauty and magnetism of the desert in winter."
Passes go on sale on September 24. Organizers are requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
More information from Desert Air Fest organizers:
- Desert Air is a 21+ festival. I.D. is required for wristband pickup.
- One stage will be programmed from 4pm-12am on Friday & Saturday.
- Proof of full vaccination required for entry.
- Show will take place rain or shine.
- No ins/outs.
- Food and beverages sold separately.
- Lineup and set times are subject to change without notice.
- Please visit our ADA page for ADA information.
- Everyone is subject to search on entry to venues.
- Hotel Package purchasers will be sent an email prior to arrival with all hotel and check-in details.
- No parking is available at the venue - a shuttle pass is highly encouraged for the best and easiest way to get to and from the Air Museum.
Comments