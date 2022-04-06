New Coachella headliners: Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

We now know who will headline Sundays at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Organizers Goldenvoice announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that The Weeknd will join Swedish House Mafia to fill the void left by the absence of rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, who pulled out from the show this week.

The Weeknd

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

See the revised lineup here:

https://youtu.be/ZDwW7hs1c6A

West was scheduled to headline the first weekend of the event at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio April 15-17.

Travis Scott was also reported to be joining West on stage during his performance. It's unclear why West will no longer be performing.

Goldenvoice, the organizer behind the annual event, has yet to issue any official comments regarding changes to the festival's performer lineup.

