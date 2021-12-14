Indian Canyon, Vista Chino lanes closed at wash due to flooding

Palm Springs has closed Indian Canyon and Vista Chino lanes at the Whitewater wash due to flooding.

The southbound lane of Indian Canyon has been shut down.

The eastbound lane of Vista Chino is closed.

We're currently under a First Alert Weather Alert Day due to a major winter storm.

The heaviest rain is likely between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The potential for rain here on the valley floor could bring as much as 0.50."

Elsewhere, the storm has caused a flash flood warning for the burn scar areas of Riverside and San Bernardino. The warning expired at 3:15 p.m.

It has also caused major debris flows in the Cherry Valley area.

This water went from 4-6 inches to more than a foot, with branches, stumps and rocks in about a minute. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not go around road barriers.@RivCoNow @RSO @CALFIRERRU #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mJ610o23Z6 — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) December 14, 2021

