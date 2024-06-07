Skip to Content
N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed again Friday morning

Published 6:30 AM

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic through the Whitewater Wash Friday morning at 5:00 a.m.

Palm Springs Police said the closure runs from Sunrise Parkway to Palm Springs Station Road, about a mile south of Interstate 10.

The latest closure came just a day and a half after it had reopened following a two-week closure due to sand buildup. 

The road was closed on May 23rd due to low visibility concerns. 

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news story.

