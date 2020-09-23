Search for accused kidnapping suspect ongoing in Palm Desert

Top Stories

An active suspect search involving several law enforcement agencies is ongoing in the area of Dinah Shore near the intersection of Monterey Avenue.

A News Channel 3 crew is on the scene and we will bring you breaking updates on air at noon and online here.

According to Palm Springs Police, the incident began with a possible domestic violence kidnapping.

The kidnapping happened in Palm Springs and the couple ended up in the parking lot of the Palm Desert Costco. The victim was able to escape the suspect and is safe. Police say the victim reported that the suspect fired at least one round from a gun during the conflict.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting Palm Springs Police Department in the search for the suspect.

