Palm Springs City Council to discuss ‘hero pay’ ordinance in special meeting

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding a special Zoom meeting with Mayor Christy Holstege and Councilmember Geoff Kors On Thursday, February 25th at 1:00 p.m. to discuss a possible Hero Pay ordinance.

The current proposal would increase worker wages by $4.00 per hour for 120 days for grocery and retail pharmacy workers if the employer has more than 300 employees nationally and five or more employees in Palm Springs.

This issue will also be discussed by the City Council at their meeting on Thursday evening at which Council will provide direction on the proposal as well as whether other industries should also be included. Mayor Holstege and Councilmember Kors say they are seeking input from the business community.

According to the city: "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held by teleconference, via Zoom. Public comment is desired and welcomed. Residents who wish to speak at the Council meeting may submit their comments to the Office of the City Clerk prior to the meeting no later than 5 p.m. The phone number is (760) 323-8204. At the appropriate time, a staff member will call members of the public to provide testimony.

Written comments may be submitted to the City Council electronically. Materials may be emailed to cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov. Transmittal prior to the start of meeting is required. Any correspondence received during or after the meeting will be distributed to the City Council and retained for the official record.

Residents can watch the Council meeting live online at www.palmspringsca.gov, on the City's YouTube channel, or on Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17."