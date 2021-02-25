Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:57 am

Police activity blocks an entrance to Indio neighborhood

Indio RSO Indian Gardens 02252021 (6)

There is a large presence of law enforcement officers near James Madison Elementary School in Indio. Police have taped off an entrance to the Indian Gardens neighborhood off Snow Creek Way.

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will have a live report on News Channel 3 at Noon. We are working to find out more information on what is happening in the neighborhood and will provide updates on air and on this page as we uncover new information.

Crime

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content