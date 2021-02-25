Police pursuit ends in Indio neighborhood, suspect caught

Top Stories

There is a large presence of law enforcement officers near James Madison Elementary School in Indio. Police have taped off an entrance to the Indian Gardens neighborhood off Snow Creek Way.

Our crew on site was told by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department that R.A.I.D. team found a stolen vehicle at about 8:00 this morning. They followed it from the area of Ramon Road and Bob Hope, which led to a pursuit. That ended in the Indio neighborhood. Indio Police officers and deputies were able to contain the suspect to the area of the house.

People in the house did come out voluntarily and say they did not know the suspect. Sheriffs requested SWAT to handle the situation and they hope to resolve it soon.

We are working to find out more information on what is happening in the neighborhood and will provide updates on air and on this page as we uncover new information.