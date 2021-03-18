Palm Springs Emergency crews attempt to rescue a stranded hiker near falls

Top Stories

Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a hiker in the Tahquitz Falls area in Palm Springs. According to Palm Springs Police the call came in shortly after 8:00 alerting them to a hiker in distress.



Crews are staging in the area of Ramon Road and La Mirada Road. According to a tweet from Palm Springs Fire, the victim is in a very difficult area and personnel are being flown in by helicopter to evaluate, treat and prepare him for evacuation.

We have a crew on scene, check back for updates.