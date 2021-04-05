First Alert Weather Alert for Gusty Winds

Top Stories

Strong gusty winds have been clocked at 38mph in Palm Springs, and are expected to continue through the afternoon into tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday as these winds continue to howl around the region. That is also coupled with a Windblown Dust Advisory today.

The First Alert Weather Alert will last as long as the Wind Advisory is posted.

Be cautious on local freeways and roads near the freeway as visibility will be reduced by the blowing sand and dust. Air quality may deteriorate as well.

