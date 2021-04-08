Homicide investigation underway in Cathedral City

Top Stories

Police have closed part of Avenida Marquesa in Cathedral City as they investigate a homicide.

"There is no outstanding suspect(s) nor is there a threat to the community." Cathedral City Police Commander Julio Luna told News Channel 3, saying more information would be available later in the day. Police have not indicated if a suspect is in custody or provided any information on the victim.

A neighbor told a News Channel 3 videographer that a loud commotion was heard coming from the house where police are now investigating.

A Sheriff's Department Forensic Services truck has been on the site for hours.

