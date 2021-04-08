Suspect in custody after homicide in Cathedral City

Top Stories

A 29-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing in a Cathedral City neighborhood Thursday morning.

Cathedral City Police were called to the 28000 block of Avenida Marquesa at around 7:39 a.m. Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo said a man called 911 to report his father was being stabbed by somebody at the home

A neighbor told a News Channel 3 videographer that a loud commotion was heard coming from the house where police were investigating.

Officers arrived on scene and the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man from Cathedral City, was taken into custody without incident.

The male victim, identified as a 59-year-old from Cathedral City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will not be released until after family is notified.

The Cathedral City Police Department is still seeking further assistance from the community – if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770 0306, via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-(800)-78-CRIME (WWW.WETIP.com) or Crime Stoppers USA at: 1-(800)-222-TIPS. Some tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

