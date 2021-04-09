Deadly deputy-involved shooting near Whitewater Canyon Road impacting I-10 traffic

Top Stories

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident started at around 8:45 a.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road and Whitewater Cutoff. Authorities said a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who charged at them with a tire iron.

Police were seen struggling with someone in the center divide, according to witnesses.

Sgt. Lionel Murphy told reporters at the scene that the deputy responded to the area on a report that a man was throwing rocks at vehicles, and the deputy saw the suspect smashing the window of a parked car with a tire iron.

The deputy ordered the man to drop the tire iron, but he instead

walked toward I-10 and onto the interstate, Murphy said.

The deputy again ordered the man to drop the tire iron on the interstate, but the man instead charged the deputy, wielding the tire iron, Murphy said. The deputy then fired an undisclosed number of gunshots at the man, striking him, the sergeant said.

The deputy, whose name was withheld, wasn't hurt, Murphy said

**UPDATE**RIVCO: WB I-10 east of Whitewater Canyon Rd, Whitewater. EB I-10 lane #1 now open. WB I-10, all lanes still closed due to police activity. Use alternate route if possible. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/sU5bDTWIyM — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) April 9, 2021

We are investigating a deputy involved shooting at Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff. All WB lanes closed east of Whitewater Canyon.

Please avoid the area. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/6q7dbPKQ4r — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 9, 2021

California Highway Patrol is on scene, calling it a 'critical incident.'

Westbound traffic is being diverted through the offramp and back onto the highway. There is also a lane closed on the eastbound side of I-10.

Caltrans officials said this afternoon that the westbound I-10 closure

was expected to continue for another eight to 10 hours.

🚨CRITICAL INCIDENT🚨



CHP is assisting RSO with a critical incident at I-10 at Whitewater. WB traffic is being diverted to WW and back onto I-10. EB #1 lane closed. Use caution in the area.@CHP_Border @HeyKitty @KESQ @BanningPatch @MyDesert @NBCPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/5eA5ye5wAO — CHP - San Gorgonio Pass (@CHP655) April 9, 2021

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.