Deputy-involved shooting near Whitewater Canyon Road impacting I-10 traffic

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. It happened this morning near Whitewater Canyon Road and Whitewater Cutoff.

Westbound traffic has slowed to a crawl.

We are investigating a deputy involved shooting at Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff. All WB lanes closed east of Whitewater Canyon.

We are investigating a deputy involved shooting at Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff. All WB lanes closed east of Whitewater Canyon.

Please avoid the area.

California Highway Patrol is on scene, calling it a 'critical incident.'

Westbound traffic is being diverted through the offramp and back onto the highway. There is also a lane closed on the eastbound side of I-10.

