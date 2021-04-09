Skip to Content
today at 10:45 am
Published 10:23 am

Deputy-involved shooting near Whitewater Canyon Road impacting I-10 traffic

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. It happened this morning near Whitewater Canyon Road and Whitewater Cutoff.

Westbound traffic has slowed to a crawl.

California Highway Patrol is on scene, calling it a 'critical incident.'

Westbound traffic is being diverted through the offramp and back onto the highway. There is also a lane closed on the eastbound side of I-10.

https://twitter.com/CHP655/status/1380565175682539523

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

KESQ News Team

