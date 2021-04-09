Deputy-involved shooting near Whitewater Canyon Road impacting I-10 traffic
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. It happened this morning near Whitewater Canyon Road and Whitewater Cutoff.
Westbound traffic has slowed to a crawl.
We are investigating a deputy involved shooting at Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff. All WB lanes closed east of Whitewater Canyon.— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 9, 2021
Please avoid the area. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/6q7dbPKQ4r
California Highway Patrol is on scene, calling it a 'critical incident.'
Westbound traffic is being diverted through the offramp and back onto the highway. There is also a lane closed on the eastbound side of I-10.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
