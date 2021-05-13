Crash on 86 Expressway leaves 2 people dead, and 2 others injured

Top Stories

A crash on the 86 expressway near Coachella Thursday morning has left two people dead and 2 other patients are being transported to local hospitals. According to Cal Fire, they received a call just before 11 am Thursday morning of a two vehicle crash on the 86 Expressway near Coachella. There were initial reports that people may have been trapped in the collision, which is reportedly on the Southbound lanes near Avenue 50.

We have learned that two people have died at the scene, and 2 other patients have been taken to area hospitals via ambulance. We understand that a power pole has also been struck and there may be a power outage in the area.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department along with CHP officers are also assisting with the crash scene. We have a crew on the way and will provide more details when we get them.