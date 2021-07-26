Evacuation warning for parts of Beaumont, Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts of Morongo Reservation, per RivCo Ready

Top Stories

RivCoReady tweeted out a warning to people in North Beaumont and Banning Monday morning: you may need to evacuate.

The tweet read:

Alert RivCO: Monday, July 26. Parts of N.Beaumont/Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts Morongo Reservation are under evacuation warning: Zones Noble A, Maiz A & B, Bench A, Mallard Shooting Range, Potrero A including Hathaway Canyon Rd. RivCo Ready

The agency is alerting residents of the Apple and El Dorado burn scar areas to "be alert for monsoon and thunderstorm activity that can produce intense, heavy rainfall with little to no warning."

⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WATCH ⚠️



Heavy rain over 1” is possible through 7pm in the mountains & deserts. Residents near the El Dorado/Apple Fire burn scars should prepare for possible debris flows. Know your escape routes.



Get #ReadySetGo Flood safety tips 👉 https://t.co/WMISmwJbzD pic.twitter.com/mQ4nu5DXoG — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2021

Be alerted: Alert RivCo is used to alert Riverside County community members of urgent actions to take during disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires, and floods. The County of Riverside uses Swift Reach 911 to deliver Alert RivCo messages.

First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day through this evening at 8 p.m. due to the potential for more storms. Flash Flood Warnings encompassed the Valley early this morning due to heavy rains from those morning storms.

A Flash Flood Warning is still up for the area surrounding Box Canyon, near Mecca, as heavy rains caused severe runoff and damage to the road there. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. throughout the region as instability can lead to more storms through the day.

Futurecast data suggests more storms possible for this afternoon.

Rainfall totals were impressive this morning, as torrential rains pelted the Valley from 3:45 a.m. through the early morning hours.

The Flash Flood Warning should expire this evening, and highs begin to warm up by tomorrow as the atmosphere dries out. Today, mid-nineties, but back closer to normal (109) through the weekend, with a chance of showers and storms returning to the forecast by late-week.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking future rainfall and storm potential throughout the day