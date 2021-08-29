Desert Hot Springs woman arrested for giving false information to police

Top Stories

A woman in Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody this morning, for allegedly giving false information to authorities.

Last week, the Riverside County Sheriff's department got a call by the suspect, who claimed a child was a victim of neglect and sexual assault.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted investigations and found all of the allegations were false.

The Sheriff’s department is reminding the public that not all information on the internet or on social media is accurate, and can be very misleading.

