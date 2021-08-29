Skip to Content
today at 12:45 PM
Woman arrested for giving false information to police in viral video incident

A woman in Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody this morning, for allegedly giving false information to authorities. 

Last week, the Riverside County Sheriff's department got a call by the suspect, who claimed a child was a victim of neglect and sexual assault. The incident occurred in Palm Desert and was shared on social media and was viewed millions of times.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across two states conducted multiple investigations and found all of the allegations were false.  

"The countless calls to our Dispatch Center took up valuable call time for other citizens who were in need of emergency services," sheriff's officials said.

In a tweet, Gilbert police said they determined the girl was "safe and in good health" and "it was found that the child had refused to eat the day of the video recording due to an upset stomach."

Gilbert police also said that the Arizona Department of Child Safety conducted its own separate investigation into the incident and that "no evidence of any crime has been established."

The Sheriff’s department is reminding the public that not all information on the internet or on social media is accurate, and can be very misleading. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this story.

Jennifer Franco

Jesus Reyes

