Trial begins in Palm Springs quadruple murder case, alleged killer faces possible death sentence

Trial begins on Monday for Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly murdering four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago.

Four victims, ages 17 to 25, were found shot and killed in Palm Springs just before midnight on February 3rd, 2019.

Victims in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads.

“I heard this terrible noise about 11:30 at night...it was sort of a crash and a screeching noise,” a neighbor told News Channel 3 at the time.

The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away. Court documents reveal all four victims were shot twice in the head.

When police arrived at Sunny Dunes and Desert Way, police found Larin-Garcia hiding under a truck. He appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

“They told him to get up from under the truck and the next thing the ambulance showed up and they were working on the fella. And then they just took him away,” another neighbor told News Channel 3.

We now know Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running away from the property.

Detectives have testified he then went to a friend’s house who he had buy him a one-way bus ticket to Florida using a fake name. Prosecutors say he was preparing to flee – shaving his head and beard to change his appearance. He was arrested waiting at the bus stop.

In 2019, News Channel 3 spoke to family and friends of the victims.

"Right now is the time when we show everyone love and respect because they didn't deserve this death,” said a family friend of Yuliana Garcia.

Larin-Garcia is charged with four counts of murder. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the death penalty if convicted.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. News Channel 3’s Madison Weil will be covering the case. Watch on Monday at 5 and 6 p.m. for new details on the case.