Cathedral City Fire Department warns of hot car emergencies, protecting your child this summer

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 40 children in the United States die each year from being left unattended in hot vehicles.

The Cathedral City Fire Department understands how critical these situations are, and they are actively raising awareness about this issue.

According to the department, children are often left in cars due to parental distraction or fatigue. Even a brief period in an overheated vehicle can have fatal consequences.

With paramedics on standby, the Cathedral City Fire Department is prepared to respond to these emergencies. They prioritize the safety of children and the protection of property.

The Fire Department says prevention is important, and that steps can be taken to protect your child in the summer heat.

