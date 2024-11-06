Skip to Content
Tracking local reaction as election results become clearer the day after Election Day

Published 5:50 AM

Coachella Valley residents are waking up to the latest election results, with former President Donald Trump winning another term in office.

Republicans also won a majority in the Senate, while the majority in the House remains in contention.

As the winners of these races – as well as many other local and state races – become clearer, stay with News Channel Three to hear reaction from local residents.

You can also view the latest on local, state, and national races here.

Gavin Nguyen

