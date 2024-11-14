Skip to Content
Top Stories

PSUSD’s Family Engagement Center reopening

By
Published 8:19 AM

This morning, Palm Springs Unified School District is reopening their Family Engagement Center!

This has center has been transformed into a space to provide expanded services for District families. There are programs for both children and adults, even a class to prepare people to become U.S. Citizens.

Today, you can tour the center and take a look at an interactive community project. The ribbon cutting event takes place today at 11:30 a.m. at 333 S. Farrell Drive, Palm Springs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content