PSUSD’s Family Engagement Center reopening

This morning, Palm Springs Unified School District is reopening their Family Engagement Center!

This has center has been transformed into a space to provide expanded services for District families. There are programs for both children and adults, even a class to prepare people to become U.S. Citizens.

Today, you can tour the center and take a look at an interactive community project. The ribbon cutting event takes place today at 11:30 a.m. at 333 S. Farrell Drive, Palm Springs.