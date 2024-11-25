Skip to Content
Things to know ahead of Thanksgiving travel at Palm Springs International

Palm Springs International Airport
Published 5:52 AM

The TSA is predicting more than 18 million people will travel by air between tomorrow and Monday. That’s a 6% increase from 2023.

Palm Springs International Airport expects more than 34,000 passengers from Tuesday through Sunday during Thanksgiving week.

To avoid delays, PSP recommends arriving at least two hours before departure if you’re checking bags and 90 minutes if you plan to carry on.

Parking is $20 per day in the main four lots and $18 per day in the overflow lot.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more helpful travel information this holiday season.

Allie Anthony

