Accident pauses Palm Springs Festival of Lights parade, several injured according to witnesses

A crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade pauses the festivities and there are multiple reports that several people may have been injured.

The accident was reported near Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night while the parade was happening.

Witnesses tell News Channel 3 that a motorcycle crashed into the crowd and our reporters on scene have seen several people taken away in ambulances. We are working to confirm the exact details of the crash.

The parade resumed around 7:20 p.m.

