How to prepare ahead of holiday travel

According to AAA, more than 119 million Americans will be traveling during the holiday season. This year, there will be a significant increase from last year. AAA predicts an additional 3 million travelers this holiday season. Nearly 90%travelers will be driving to their destinations, making road travel the most popular mode of transportation.

Before hitting the road, prepare your vehicle. Check the tire pressure, oil levels, and testing the brakes to ensure they are in good working condition.

It can also help to plan your route in advance. Mark rest stops, and be aware of weather along your route. Taking regular breaks is highly recommended. Experts suggest stopping every two hours or 100 miles to stay alert.

It's also important to carry documents while traveling. Keep your driver's license, car insurance, and vehicle registration on hand, and ensure you have a list of emergency contacts and roadside assistance numbers.

The California Highway Patrol will begin its "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. tonight, deploying all available officers to catch impaired drivers and speeders. This enforcement period will last for 30 hours and conclude on Wednesday night, so drivers should be extra cautious, follow speed limits, and avoid distractions.