PSUSD continues DEI programs amid Trump Administration’s funding threat

President Trump has warned schools and states they’ll lose funding if they don’t cut DEI programs.

On February 14th, The U.S. Department of Education issued a Dear Colleague Letter to institutions receiving federal funds instructing them to stop using race-based preferences or stereotypes in areas such as admissions, hiring, promotions, scholarships, compensation, and discipline.

Public schools that don't comply risk losing federal funding, with compliance assessments beginning no later than 14 days after the letter was issued.

The Palm Springs Unified School district is pushing back. They plan to continue on their DEI programs to ensure students have the resources the district deems necessary.

Today, students from the district are gathering to learn about student voice, hate speech and identity at a Youth Equity Stewardship Conference.

The three part series is just one of the many programs that could be on the chopping block as the Trump Administration aims to put an end to DEI initiatives.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the presidents plans to cut funding, and what that means for students and faculty at PSUSD.