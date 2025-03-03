Desert Smash returns for its 21st edition

The 21st Annual Desert Smash, hosted by Grammy-winner P!NK, begins today at the La Quinta Resort & Club.

This star-studded celebrity tennis event raises funds for the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund, which supports UNICEF’s efforts to improve women’s health, focusing on increasing access to prenatal vitamins for at least one million women in low- and middle-income countries.

The event will feature a lineup of celebrities and tennis pros, including Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka, and many others.

All funds raised will benefit the WTA Foundation’s efforts to improve women’s health globally. The WTA Foundation supports women and girls worldwide through initiatives promoting health, education, and leadership. It aims to increase access to prenatal vitamins for at least one million women, a crucial resource for improving maternal health and reducing infant mortality.

“We couldn’t be prouder to support the WTA Foundation Global Women’s Health Fund as our official event charity for Desert Smash in March! We are hard at work planning another engaging event focused on raising a ton of money to support all the amazing work they do,” said Ryan Macaulay, Desert Smash Founder.

