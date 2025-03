PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)—The Palm Springs police department sent an alert just before 8:30 Tuesday morning stating that Gene Autry Trail is open.

The roadway was closed due to blowing sand creating low visibility in the area.

North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed.

Other routes drivers can take are East Vista Chino, Highway 111, Dinah Shore, or Ramon Road.

