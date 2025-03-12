BNP Paribas awarding scholarships to Indio High School tennis players

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)– The BNP Paribas 10th Annual Scholarship Awards are taking place at Indio High School. Four exceptional students will be awarded $20,000 college scholarships each, recognizing their academic and athletic achievements.

The scholarship recipients, who demonstrated excellence both in the classroom and on the athletic field, will be honored by BNP Paribas executives, school leaders, and family members during the ceremony.

In addition to the scholarship, the students and their families will attend the BNP Paribas Open tonight, where they will sit in the BNP Probes box and be recognized during a match.

BNP Paribas has long supported education and community involvement within the Coachella Valley. Today's event displays their ongoing commitment to investing in local students.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 to hear from these four students about the significance of these scholarships.