Oscar’s Palm Springs partnering with Well In The Desert to provide homeless meals

Partnering with different church kitchens like Our Lady of Guadalupe and United Methodist Church, Well In The Desert has brought hot meals to Palm Springs' homeless population for more than 20 years.

But recent construction at Church of St. Paul In the Desert has left the nonprofit without a viable kitchen on Wednesdays.

A new partnership between Oscar's Palm Springs and Well is addressing that need, opening up the bar's kitchen to cooking and feeding on Wednesdays.

Matt Naylor, head of Well In The Desert, says the need has grown even more this year with a more than 40% jump in the amount of homeless people they serve.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 speaks with Dan Gore, owner of Oscar's and Well In The Desert on the steps their community has taken to step up.

Athena Jreij

