One dead, homicide investigation launched at Indio Motel 6

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Indio Police have launched a homicide investigation at a Motel 6, following a death at a Motel 6.

The investigation began late Thursday night at the Motel 6 on Indio Boulevard, between Sun Gold Street and Fred Waring Drive. Police have not confirmed the cause of death but say the case is being treated as a homicide.

News Channel 3 was first on scene, where our crew observed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding the motel’s parking lot. Eastbound lanes of Indio Boulevard were shut down as investigators worked through the night.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. A hotel guest told News Channel 3 they heard what sounded like gunshots followed by a woman screaming.

As of Friday morning, the road remains closed and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the victim’s identity or said whether any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates, both on-air and online.