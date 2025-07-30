County votes to fine landowners who failed to pay for wildfire risk reduction

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds of property owners in unincorporated portions of Riverside County will see fines attached to their tax bills for failing to pay for brush mitigation.

The Riverside County Fire Department requested the Board of Supervisors to sign off on cost recovery for the department's Fire Hazard Reduction Program.

The program aims to reduce the risk of wildfires by trimming and managing overgrown brush. The department contracted inspectors to clear weeds and other wildfire fuels from parcels of land that were largely vacant or offset from a main property.

According to the department, the owners, whose properties are located in unincorporated communities countywide, are delinquent and altogether owe a total of $295,356.

Communities like Cabazon and Banning were included in the crackdown, as well as unincorporated portions of Corona, Hemet, Riverside, and more.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the request passed in a 5-0 vote without comment. No landowners were present for comment at the meeting.

News Channel 3 is speaking with fire officials and community members on the importance of wildfire mitigation. Stay with us for the latest.