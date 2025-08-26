Palm Springs International Airport hosting annual job fair

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Palm Springs International Airport is hosting its fifth annual job fair today, offering on-the-spot interviews and immediate hires for a variety of open positions.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

With the busy travel season approaching, more than a dozen airport employers are hiring for over 200 positions. Roles include transportation security officers, ramp agents, customer service representatives, bartenders, servers, retail associates, taxi drivers and utility workers.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally and arrive early.