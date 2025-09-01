85-year-old Yucca Valley man with cognitive disability reported missing

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old Yucca Valley man who went missing over the weekend.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Richard Schwartz was last seen Saturday, leaving his home on Terra Vista Drive wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, and possibly a tan sunhat. He was walking northbound with his dog, which was later found still on its leash.

Schwartz has a cognitive disability, and deputies say he may be in danger.

Anyone who sees Schwartz is urged to call the sheriff’s dispatch immediately at (760) 365-2364.