Valley-Wide Employment Expo brings top employers to Fantasy Springs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The 30th annual Valley-Wide Employment Expo is happening today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. This event brings together leading employers from across the region, offering job seekers a valuable opportunity to network and explore career opportunities. The expo continues to serve as a key platform for connecting local talent with top companies in a wide range of industries.

To pre-register for this event, head to this link.