Overnight crash in Banning sends at least one person to hospital

Published 4:35 AM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) — A late-night crash in Banning sent at least one person to the hospital after a car collided with a tow truck.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Brookside Avenue near Hargrave Street.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw a victim being wheeled away on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol has not yet released the person’s name, condition, or what led up to the crash.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for additional details.

Stay with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Julia Castro

