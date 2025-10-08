Career expo invites youth to explore CAL FIRE careers as the department looks to add more

INDIO, Calif. – CAL FIRE is looking to bolster its ranks as the threat of wildfires in California continues to grow.

To do so, a collaborative effort between CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) to show hundreds of high school seniors possible careers in firefighting is being made in Indio.

The career expo comes on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom's veto of Assembly Bill 1309, which could have raised the salaries for CAL FIRE employees.

The bill would have mandated CAL FIRE pay its employees within 15% of the average salary of 20 local fire departments across the state.

News Channel 3 is asking officials the tough questions on hiring, careers, and wages within firefighting as they look to draw more hires. Stay with us for the latest.