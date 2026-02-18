Gene Autry Trail closed at the wash due to high winds
PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police Department sent out an alert that Gene Autry Trail is closed at the wash, around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials say the closure is due to low visibility as winds continue to pick up dust around the Coachella Valley.
This comes after Palm Springs police shut down North Indian Canyon Drive Tuesday due to flooding following recent storm activity. It remains closed at this time.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on road closures around the Coachella Valley.