Assault leads to officer-involved shooting at Date Palm Country Club in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Police Department has confirmed an assault that led to an officer-involved shooting after 7 p.m. Monday inside Date Palm Country Club.

Investigators say a 55-year-old man forced his way into a home and stabbed one of the occupants. When officers arrived, they contacted the suspect outside the home still armed. Shortly after, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to a local hospital and police say no officers were injured. The officer involved, a 13-year-old veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now handling the shooting review.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.