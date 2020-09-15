Skip to Content
Voter Guide: Denise Delgado

DENISE DELGADO
  • Occupation:
    • Teacher
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District
    • Chairwoman for Coachella's Planning Commission, Public Arts Commission & Library Committee
    • President- Board of Directors of Friends of the Coachella Library
  • Personal Information:
    • Raised in Coachella
    • Worked in retail as a young, single mom
    • Attended Peter Pendleton elementary school, Bobby Duke middle school, and Coachella Valley High School
    • Bachelor’s in Economics from Strayer University
    • Master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University
    • Attends USC graduate school of Public Policy in local government
Delgado has served in multiple venues for the city of Coachella while also working as a teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.

