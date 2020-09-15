Voter Guide: Denise Delgado
- Occupation:
- Teacher
- Relevant Experience:
- Teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District
- Chairwoman for Coachella's Planning Commission, Public Arts Commission & Library Committee
- President- Board of Directors of Friends of the Coachella Library
- Personal Information:
- Raised in Coachella
- Worked in retail as a young, single mom
- Attended Peter Pendleton elementary school, Bobby Duke middle school, and Coachella Valley High School
- Bachelor’s in Economics from Strayer University
- Master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University
- Attends USC graduate school of Public Policy in local government
- Website
- Social Media
Delgado has served in multiple venues for the city of Coachella while also working as a teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.
There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.
Comments