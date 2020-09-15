Voter Guide: Denise Delgado

Your Vote

Occupation: Teacher

Relevant Experience: Teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District Chairwoman for Coachella's Planning Commission, Public Arts Commission & Library Committee President- Board of Directors of Friends of the Coachella Library



Personal Information: Raised in Coachella Worked in retail as a young, single mom Attended Peter Pendleton elementary school, Bobby Duke middle school, and Coachella Valley High School Bachelor’s in Economics from Strayer University Master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University Attends USC graduate school of Public Policy in local government

Website deniseforcoachella.com

Delgado has served in multiple venues for the city of Coachella while also working as a teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.