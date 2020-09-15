Skip to Content
Your Vote
By
Published 9:56 pm

Voter Guide: Emmanuel Martinez

emmanuel martinez
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Coachella
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Elected to the Coachella City Council in 2008 at the age of 24
    • Governmental Affairs Specialist for NameImperial Irrigation District since Nov 2016
    • Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of California, Riverside (2006)
  • Personal Information:
    • Age 37
    • Married with two kids
  • Social Media

Martinez is seeking his fourth term in the Coachella City Council. Coachella councilmembers serve a four-year term.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply