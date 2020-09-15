Voter Guide: Emmanuel Martinez

Your Vote

Occupation: Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Coachella

Relevant Experience: Elected to the Coachella City Council in 2008 at the age of 24 Governmental Affairs Specialist for NameImperial Irrigation District since Nov 2016 Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of California, Riverside (2006)



Personal Information: Age 37 Married with two kids

Social Media Facebook



Martinez is seeking his fourth term in the Coachella City Council. Coachella councilmembers serve a four-year term.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.