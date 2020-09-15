Voter Guide: Emmanuel Martinez
- Occupation:
- Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Coachella
- Relevant Experience:
- Elected to the Coachella City Council in 2008 at the age of 24
- Governmental Affairs Specialist for NameImperial Irrigation District since Nov 2016
- Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of California, Riverside (2006)
- Personal Information:
- Age 37
- Married with two kids
- Social Media
Martinez is seeking his fourth term in the Coachella City Council. Coachella councilmembers serve a four-year term.
There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.
Comments