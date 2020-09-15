Voter Guide: Neftali Garcia
- Occupation:
- Teacher
- Relevant Experience:
- Trustee for Coachella Valley Unified School District (2017-2020)
- Director of community outreach for the California Alliance for Renewable Energy Solutions
- Serves on the Board of Directors for Borrego Health Clinic, Dr. Carreon Scholarship Foundation, and Pueblo Unido CDC
- Personal Information:
- Coachella Valley native
- Age: 26
- Earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Labor Studies from the University of California, Riverside.
At the age of 23, Garcia was the youngest member of the Coachella Valley Unified School District board of trustees in district history.
There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.
