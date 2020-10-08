Riverside County Registrar’s Office clears up ballot tracking confusion

Your Vote

Numerous Riverside County residents who have checked the state's BallotTrax website have been wondering where their ballot is.

The BallotTrax website shows that ballots were sent out on September 28, nearly a week and a half ago. The Riverside County Registrar's Office says this was an error by the state and ballots were indeed sent out on Oct. 5, as originally announced by the Registrar's Office.

The mailing process will be complete on Friday, Rebecca Spencer of the Registrar's office told News Channel 3.

Spencer said the ballot trax system is run by the state, not the county. The issue appears to be that the state turned on the ballot trax system on Sept. 28. At that time the ballot trax system pulled data from the Riverside County registrar's office database.

Spencer added that the county generated their ballot mailing files on Sept. 9 as it takes week for the ballot printing vendor to print and insert 1.2 million ballot packages.

"The ballot trax system saw the 9/9/2020 date in our system and when the ballot trax system was turned on by the state on 9/28 it automatically started sending notifications based on the 9/9/2020 date," Spencer said.

Spencer said they have contacted the Secretary of State to inform them that incorrect information was being provided to voters. The state is expected to send out corrected notifications soon.

