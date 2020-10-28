Ballot counting underway at the Riverside County Registrar of Voter’s office

Your Vote

We are just a few days out from election polls closing in Riverside County and the ballot counting process has already begun.

As of Wednesday, 421,623 ballots have been returned out of the 1,236,586 issued, according to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. There are huge stacks of ballots visible at the registrar's office.

As we reported last week, there are dozens of workers unsealing, separating, and flattening the ballots. The county has 10 high-powered, Dominion scanning machines that can process between 140-to-150 ballots per minute.

Dominion scanning machines at the Registrar's office

It's really the first major election they're being used in.

Coming up at 5 & 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have a live report inside the registrar's office taking a look at the job ahead for ballot workers.