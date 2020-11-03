Live Election Day Updates: Polls in Riverside County now open

Your Vote

7:00 am

Election Day is here! Polls opened at. 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. PST.

We'll have you covered with all the latest election updates in this article as the day goes by.

For those still looking to learn more about the candidates on your ballot, News Channel 3's Peter Daut took a look at the big races here in the Coachella Valley.

Want to vote in person? There are 130 Voter Assistance Centers countywide where voters can cast their ballot in-person.

"An individual is not assigned to a specific Voter Assistance Center. A voter can go to any center," said Brooke Federico, Public Information Officer, County of Riverside.

BALLOT DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Click Here for the Full List of Ballot Drop Off Locations in Riverside County

VOTER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Click Here for the Full List of Voter Assistance Locations in Riverside County